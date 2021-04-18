Troy teams rally for wins over Vandalia-Butler on diamond

VANDALIA — It was an exciting night at Vandalia Friday night for the Troy baseball and softball teams.

Both teams pulled off thrilling come from behind wins.

BASEBALL

After opening the season 6-0 in the MVL, Troy came into Butler 6-4 overall and 6-2 following losses to Fairborn and West Carrollton.

The Trojans rebounded by dropping state-ranked Butler to 10-2 overall and 8-1 in the MVL with a 7-6 stunner.

“I would like to think it would have happened anyway,” Troy coach baseball coach Ty Welker said. “But, after those two losses, we had a long talk. I just felt like that wasn’t who we were. I just felt like we didn’t compete as well as those teams did. We had long talk. We talked about giving ourselves and opportunity to win the game and we that’s what we did.”

The Trojans were still trailing 5-2 after four innings, before Caleb Fogarty’s bat changed everything.

“I think everything happened after two were out,” Welker said. “We had somebody get on, then they had an error when Andrew (Helman) stole second. He ended up at third and things just continued from there.”

With two outs and two on and Troy trailing 5-3, senior third baseman Caleb Fogarty launched a shot to right-center field to give Troy a 6-5 lead.

“It was an Oppo (opposite-field) shot,” Welker said. “It was just to the left of their big wall out there. It was pretty nice. That was definitely an eye-opener.”

Vandalia would tied the game 6-6 before Troy would score the winning run in the seventh inning.

After singles by Baylee Shepherd and Ryder Kirtley, it was Fogarty again.

This time, it was a RBI single for the winning run.

Zach Prouty was 2-for-3 with a double and Kirtley was 2-for-3.

Helman and Connor Hutchinson combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking seven.

“Andrew (Helman) faced one tough situation after another and just get battling,” Welker said. “And Connor Hutchinson did a great job finishing up. And we beat two great pitchers.”

SOFTBALL

The Troy softball team finished the game off with a web-gem in a 5-4 victory that improved the Trojans to 9-4 overall and 7-2 in the MVL, dropping Butler to 6-3 in MVL play.

With the Trojans leading 5-4 in the home seventh, Butler had the tying run on second with one out.

Centerfielder Briana Lavender caught the ball and threw to shortstop Ashley Kloeker at second base to double off the runner and end the game.

Troy had trailed 4-1 after five innings before rallying.

In the sixth inning, Lauren Fonner had a RBI single and Elise McCann had a two-run single, tying it 4-4.

In the seventh, pitcher Abby Welbaum had a double.

Caroline Turnbull ran for her and scored on Kloeker’s single to make it 5-4 and the defense finished off the win.

Welbaum pitched an eight-hitter on the mound, striking out three.