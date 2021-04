Covington names prom court

Ben Robinson | Courtesy Photo

Covington High School will be celebrating their junior/senior prom this year on Saturday, April 24 at Romer’s Catering in Piqua. The theme this is is “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Pictured left to right are the members of the prom court vying for king and queen, including Clayton Stephan, Sydney Hogue, Deacon Shields, Allysa Kimmel, Avery Rench, Ella Warner, Trentin Alexander, Rai’Shell Reed, Kellan Anderson and Madison Jones.