Edison State to recognize Administrative Professional Day

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will present a free online workshop on Wednesday, April 21, in recognition of Administrative Professional Day that salutes the many contributions of support staff throughout the area.

The online workshop is open to all office support professionals, including administrative assistants, executive assistants, office managers, and other employees who provide secretarial or administrative support for one or multiple supervisors. Supervisors and managers of those administrative professionals are encouraged to attend with their valued employees.

“This is the first year we are honoring administrative professionals through an online format,” said Marva Archibald, Assistant Professor of Business at Edison State. “We have a wonderful keynote speaker this year with whom we feel many participants will relate, and some fun and informative breakout sessions planned.”

At this year’s workshop, the featured speaker will be Gail Sease, manager of Training and Technical Information at Hobart Service/ITW. Sease will provide a keynote address on the theme “Overcoming Challenges of Office Professionals.” Challenges can vary throughout life but overcoming them can have many similarities. Sease will share a lively message that will help you build a framework for facing any challenge in the office or in your personal life. This framework will help participants to never see challenges the same again.

“Administrative assistants are invaluable employees,” said Janelle Collier, contract and administrative specialist of the City of Piqua Engineering Office and chairperson. “They are the doers, the ones who are motivated to help behind the scenes of their organization to achieve its objectives every day.”

Participants will have the option to attend two of four breakout sessions addressing pertinent topics. Sessions include “Stress/Mental Health,” from Brad Reed, Tri-County Board of Mental Health Services; “Leadership/Advancing in Your Career” by Dr. Rick Hanes, Edison State; “Healthy Eating” by Julie Casiano, The Meal Prep Life; and “Tips and Tricks for Virtual Meetings/Activities” by H. Roger Fulk, Edison State.

The day’s events are made possible by corporate sponsors Edison State Community College, Greenville National Bank, Hobart/ITW Food Group, and the City of Piqua.

For more information, contact Marva Archibald at 937-778-7908 or marchibald@edisonohio.edu or Roger Fulk at 937-381-1547 or rfulk@edisonohio.edu.