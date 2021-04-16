MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County remains at a Red No. 3 COVID-19 risk level. This is due to Miami County meeting the criteria for three of the seven Alert Indicators and continues to be listed as a High Incidence Area, according to Miami County Public Health (MCPH).

This risk level indicates very high exposure and spread of COVID-19. It is advised that community members limit activities as much as possible and follow all current health orders. Staff say residents should limit events over 10 people and non-essential activities as much as possible. Miami County will stay at a Red level No. 3 until we are no longer in the high incidence category, according to MCPH staff.

Since April 2, there have been 170 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of cases in Miami County to 10,525, with 549 hospitalizations, 212 deaths and 10,072 presumed recovered.

Next week, Miami County Public Health will be hosting multiple open COVID-19 vaccine clinics and beginning Friday, April 23, the new MCPH COVID-Vaccine Clinic site will be open for the first clinic. These clinics will offer the Moderna vaccine to anyone age 18 or older.

Clinics include:

• Wednesday, April 21, noon to 2 p.m. — Miami County Fairgrounds-Duke Building

• Friday, April 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — MCPH COVID-19 Clinic — Troy Business Park, 880 Arthur Drive, Troy

Walk-ins are welcome at either clinic.

Registration is now open for all clinics. To register, visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration or call the vaccine hotline at (937) 573-3461.