Wednesday Tennis Roundup

TROY — The Troy tennis team cruised to a 5-0 win over Tecumseh Wednesday.

In singles, Noah George won 6-0, 6-0; Wyatt Hench won 6-0, 6-0; and Ohki Kato won 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Matt Bess and Henry Johnston won 6-1, 6-0 and Aiden Miller and Eli Monnin won 6-2, 6-1.

Lehman falls

to Greenville

GREENVILLE — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team dropped to 5-2 with a 4-1 loss to Greenville.

“It was a nice win by Joe Pannapara over a good player at third singles,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Greenville is a steady and doesn’t make bad mistakes. I was very proud of our kids as I received another compliment on how well they conducted themselves on the court.”

In singles, Sam Gilardi lost 6-1, 6-0; Chris Evans lost 6-1, 6-0; and Joe Pannapara won 6-3, 6-3.

In doubles, Max Schmiesing and Brandon Jones lost 6-0, 6-0 and Brock Bostick and Thomas White lost 6-2, 6-1.