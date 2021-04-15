Single-vehicle crash closes 25-A

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigate a single-vehicle crash that snapped a utility pole on County Road 25-A in front of the Miami County Engineers Office on Thursday afternoon.

STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — One person was transported by Troy Fire Department medics following a single-vehicle crash on County Road 25-A in front of the Miami County Engineers Office on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies are looking into what caused the driver of a northbound pickup truck to lose control of his vehicle, cross the highway and strike a power pole, snapping it in two.

Troy Fire Department and medics responded to the scene shortly after 1 p.m.

A crash reconstruction team from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene as well as Dayton Power and Light.

County Road 25-A was closed to traffic, between Lytle and Eldean roads until investigators complete their work and the power pole replaced.

The name and condition of the victim have not been released.

