Area briefs

Blood drives upcoming

MIAMI COUNTY — Several Miami County blood drives are upcoming in conjunction wit the Community Blood Center of Dayton.

• Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher, will host a drive from 3-7 p.m. Monday, April 19.

• First Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy, will host a drive from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.

• The Knights of St. John, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua, will offer a drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Stop Waiting, Start Giving” T-shirt.

Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

There is no deferral or delay in donating blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Camp counselors needed

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is looking for part-time camp counselors for its summer camp program. The program runs Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to noon June 14 through July 30. Applications are available on the TMCS website, tmcomservices.org, or at the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main St., Tipp City. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The application deadline is Monday, April 26.

Call (937) 667-8631 for more information.

Homeschool Nature Club dates set

TROY — Register your 5-11-year-old student for a morning or afternoon of discovery with Brukner Nature Center’s Homeschool Nature Club.

Morning sessions are 9:30-11 a.m. and afternoon sessions are 2-3:30 p.m. The topic for April is “Pollinators.”

Staff naturalists have developed hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration.

The fee for these innovative programs is $3 for BNC members and $6 for non-members per class. State COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

To pre-register: call (937) 698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com and wait for an email to confirm you are pre-registered for your chosen time. You will then have three days to mail a check or drop off payment in our new outdoor drop-box (cash or check only). Please note: If payment is not received within three days, your child’s spot will open for another child. The final deadline to register and pay is the Monday before class.