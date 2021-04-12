Area briefs

By
Melody Vallieu
-

Blood drives upcoming

MIAMI COUNTY — Several Miami County blood drives are upcoming in conjunction wit the Community Blood Center of Dayton.

• Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher, will host a drive from 3-7 p.m. Monday, April 19.

• First Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy, will host a drive from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.

• The Knights of St. John, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua, will offer a drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Stop Waiting, Start Giving” T-shirt.

Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

There is no deferral or delay in donating blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Camp counselors needed

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is looking for part-time camp counselors for its summer camp program. The program runs Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to noon June 14 through July 30. Applications are available on the TMCS website, tmcomservices.org, or at the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main St., Tipp City. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The application deadline is Monday, April 26.

Call (937) 667-8631 for more information.

Homeschool Nature Club dates set

TROY — Register your 5-11-year-old student for a morning or afternoon of discovery with Brukner Nature Center’s Homeschool Nature Club.

Morning sessions are 9:30-11 a.m. and afternoon sessions are 2-3:30 p.m. The topic for April is “Pollinators.”

Staff naturalists have developed hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration.

The fee for these innovative programs is $3 for BNC members and $6 for non-members per class. State COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

To pre-register: call (937) 698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com and wait for an email to confirm you are pre-registered for your chosen time. You will then have three days to mail a check or drop off payment in our new outdoor drop-box (cash or check only). Please note: If payment is not received within three days, your child’s spot will open for another child. The final deadline to register and pay is the Monday before class.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR