Weekend Softball Roundup

XENIA — The Troy softball team rolled to a 24-5 win over Xenia Friday to improve to 6-3.

Allyson Burns was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Elise McCann was 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Caroline Turnbull was 2-for-2 with a double.

Emma Setser was 2-for-3 with a triple and four runs scored and Erin Bruce was 3-for-3 with four runs scored.

Ashley Kloeker was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored, Lilly James was 2-for-5 and Abby Welbaum had two RBIs.

Tipp drops

two games

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team lost two games Saturday.

Northmont defeated the Red Devils 10-5 in the first game and 10-0 in the second game.

Bradford gets

CCC win

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Bradford softball team defeated Twin Valley South 15-0 in five innings.

Skipp Miller threw a perfect game in the five-inning win, striking out 12.

She helped herself at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Austy Miller was 3-for-3 with a double and Abby Fike was 2-for-3 with a double.

Rylee Canan was 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs and Buzz Brewer was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Izzy Hamilton was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Lady Buccs

split game

DAYTON — The Covington softball team got a 19-6 win over Northridge Friday, before losing to Russia Saturday.

Karyanne Turner pitched a seven-hitter, striking out three.

She also helped out her own cause at the plate by going 3-for-4, driving in three runs.

Allie Garman continued to show her senior leadership by connecting on two hits on three at bats and scoring three runs.

Nigella Reck had a monster game by going 4-for-4 with a double and six RBI, while Reaghan Lemp and Mara Newhouse both doubled in the contest.

Meg Rogers went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Covington lost to Russia 14-4 Saturday.

Mara Newhouse had a three-run double in the first inning and Nigella Reck had a solo home run in the second.

Bethel drops

two games

BRANDT — The Bethel softball team lost two games to Chaminade-Julienne Saturday.

The Bees lost the first game 13-10.

Paige Kearns was 2-for-4, while Lily Williams and Sam Wiley both doubled.

Morgan Rodgers tripled and Courtney Eschele hit a home run.

Alyson Bird and Williams combined to strike out eight and walk three.

Bethel lost the second game 17-11.

Williams was 2-for-3 with two home run and three RBIs and Rodgers was 3-for-5.

Liv Reittinger was 3-for-5 and Kearns was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Bird was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIS and Macy Hawk had two RBIs.

Williams and Bird combined to strike out nine and walk six.

Newton gets

win over East

CASSTOWN — Newton took advantage of five Miami East errors in an 8-1 win Friday in CCC action.

Marissa Deeter was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, Haley Abrams had two RBIs and Ashley Evans had a double.

Lacy Miller pitched a four-hitter, walking three.

For Miami East, Kayly Fetters was 2-for-3 and Reagan Howell had a double.

Kyleigh Kirby and Annabelle Penny combined on a seven-hitter, striking out seven.

East bounced back with a sweep of Greenon on Saturday.

The Vikings won the first game 15-5.

Kyliegh Kirby swung the big bat, going 3-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs.

Fetters was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Jadyn Bair was 2-for-2.

Jadyn Maingi was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs nd Abbey Leiss had a double and two RBIs.

Miami East won the second game 17-4.

Abigail Covault was 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs.

Kaitlyn Roop was 3-for-5 with two doubles and Kyliegh Kirby was 2-for-5 with two doubles.

Madison Maxson was 3-for-4 with a double and Kalli Teeters was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.

Lauren Barnes had a double and two RBIs and Maddie Lattimer had two RBIs.

Kirby and Roop combined to strike out one and walk two.

Milton drops

two games

LEWISBURG — The Milton-Union softball team split a doubleheader with Tri-County North Saturday.

The Bulldogs lost the first game 5-1.

Raegan Fulton was 2-for-2 with a double.

Madison Jones and Fulton combined on a seven-hitter, striking our four and walking one.

Milton won the second game 9-7.

Fulton had a triple and two RBIs and Taylor Falb was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Jenna Booher added a double and three RBIs.

Fulton and Carley Zimmer combined on a 10-hitter, striking out two and walking three.