Radi0 station makes donations

TROY — Power 107.1, in partnership with its underwriters, recently made its first-quarter 2021 charitable contributions in the amount of $2,550 to the following non-non-profits: We Love Birthday Parties, Lincoln Community Center, Miami County Family Abuse Shelter, Miami Valley Veterans Museum, Hospice of Miami County, Reading For Change, Girl Scouts and the Miami East Educational Fund.

Power 107.1 is a 501(c) 3 not for profit radio station, serving Troy and all of Miami County with local news, weather, high school sports, local community events and a variety of music. The station can be heard at 107.1 from its stream at www.power1071.org.

For more information, call Scott Hornberger, general manager /executive director at (937) 301-9990 or by email at power1071org@gmail.com.