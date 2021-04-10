Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

April 1

OVI: Report of a drunk driver leaving Rally’s Hamburgers. Vehicle was located and went left of center. A traffic stop was performed. Lawrence Earley, 63, of Piqua, was arrested for OVI and released.

April 2

BAD CHECKS: Erica Cavey, 38, of Washington Township, was charged with passing bad checks.

TRESPASSING: A concerned citizen called to report a male in a red coat entering a vacant residence at 212 E. Water St. Noah Mills, 54, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespass.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Officer dispatched to the Miami Valley Centre Mall for a disorderly complaint. An employee advised a customer came into the store and became upset then began throwing merchandise on the ground. Justin Williams, 40, of Sidney, was arrested and charged with criminal damaging.

April 3

WARRANT: Officers dispatched to 505 Wood St. on report of a male on the roof, who was found to be unconcious and had a warrant through an adjacent county and also received local charges. Chad Reiher, 38, of Piqua, was arrested and later taken to the county jail.

DOMESTIC: Officer dispatched to the 600 block of Park Avenue on the report of a disturbance. Melissa Welbaum, 32, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

April 4

WARRANT: Officer observed a subject with an active warrant at 423 S. Downing St. Jahrod Cocherl, 25, of Dayton, was arrested.

OVI: Dispatch reported a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle, which then left the area. The vehicle was located and the owner, Anthony Smith, 40, of Piqua, was arrested for OVI.

April 5

DISTURBING THE PEACE: Officer dispatched to 422 Summit St. for a loud noise complaint. James Dorsten Jr., 50, of Piqua, was charged with disturbing the peace.

DOMESTIC: Subject reported her fiance was physical with her and then left the residence. Sean Holthaus, 25, of Piqua, was charged with domstic violence.

WARRANT: Female was located near South Roosevelt Avenue and South Street with out-of-county warrant. Amber Nash, 38, of Piqua, was arrested and transported to the other agency.

DAMAGING: Subject stated her child’s father threw something at her vehicle, busting the tail light. Austin Schwartz, 25, at large, was charged with criminal damaging.

April 6

OVI: Traffic stop. James Huber, 42, of Piqua, was charged with OVI and failure to comply.

WARRANT: Christopher Scott, 60, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

WARRANT: Stephanie Simpson, 36, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

DISORDERLY: Report of a male, possibly with a gun, running under the I-75 overpass. Male was located running north of the median. Male was stopped and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Brandon Swan, 35, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

April 7

DOMESTIC: Male assaulted his wife and his daughter, causing multiple injuries. James Huber, 42, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of domestic violence.

DOMESTIC: Officer notified of a male and female with warrants at Red Roof Inn and Suites. After they were arrested, the female advised of a domestic complaint. Jeremy Treon, 48, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.