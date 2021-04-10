Information provided by Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports:

April 7

• FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched to the 9000 block of Country Club Road, Springcreek Township, in reference to a fraud complaint. Upon further investigation, it was found that an unknown individual used the victim’s bank information to make withdrawals at a bank out of state. The reporting party wished for the incident to be documented.

• FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched to the 1000 State Route 589, Lostcreek Township, on a fraud complaint. It was found that the reporting party was scammed out of $800 while trying to purchase a car on Facebook.

• FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched to the 5000 block of David Drive, Monroe Township, for a fraud complaint. The victim was scammed for $10,000.

• ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the listed address in reference to an animal complaint. Upon arrival, they were met by the reporting party, Amy Booher. She stated she had walked out her back door and noticed a black and white Husky tangled up in her fence. She went to the Husky to make sure it was not injured, which it was not. Booher stated the Husky seemed friendly so she untangled the dog and tied it up so it wouldn’t run away. The deputy observed the Husky’s collar and did not locate a name or address. She stated she has never seen the dog and was not sure whose dog it could be. At this time, the deputy put the dog in the back of the cruiser and escorted it to the Miami County Animal Shelter. The Husky was handed over to the animal shelter employees.

• THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 8000 block of North 5th Street in Bethel Township in reference to a stolen vehicle. This case is pending further investigation.

• WELFARE CHECK: Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Washington Road in reference to a welfare check. After further investigation, consent was given by the homeowner to kick the back door open. Upon entry into the residence, a male was located, laying on the ground. The male was conscious and speaking to deputies. Troy EMS responded to the location and escorted the male to Upper Valley Medical Center.

April 8

• FRAUD: Charles Mumford of Casstown reported that he was notified his personal information was used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim. Mumford was provided with the information needed for being a victim of this unemployment fraud.

• THEFT: A deputy responded to a theft complaint of a missing license plate in the 300 block of Keller Street, Bradford. After speaking with the reporting party, the license plate will be entered as stolen. There are no current suspects at this time.