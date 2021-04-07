Tuesday Softball Roundup

XENIA — The Troy softball team scored 11 runs in the last three innings to rally from a 5-2 deficit against Xenia and win 16-5 in MVL action.

Lauren Fonner had a sacrifice fly for an RBI to get Troy on the board in the second and Allyson Burns had a RBI singles in the third before the big rally in the final three innings.

Troy tied the game with three runs in the fifth.

Fonner had a RBI double and Erin Bruce had a two-run single.

In the sixth, Bruns singled and Elise McCann doubled.

Burns would score on a wild pitch and McCann would score on Fonner’s triple.

Lilly James had a RBI single and Caroline Turnbull would run for her and come around to score on a passed ball.

Troy put the game away in the seventh.

Bruce was hit by a pitch and Emma Setser singled.

Burns walked to load the bases and McCann walked to force in a run.

Fonner had a fielder’s choice for a RBI and James had a two-run double.

A run scored when Ashley Kloeker reached on an error and Abby Welbaum capped the rally with a two-run double.

James was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and Fonner was 2-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs.

Welbaum was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, McCann was 2-for-4 with a double, Burns was 2-for-3 and Setser was 2-for-5.

James and Welbaum combined on the pitching effort, striking out 12 and walking four.

Tipp gets

past Piqua

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe softball team opened an 8-0 lead on Piqua and held on for a 14-10 victory Tuesday to remain unbeaten on the season.

Kaitlyn Husic was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, while Kaela May was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Corinn Siefring was 3-for-4 and Sidney Unger was 3-for-5.

Mackenzie Foster had a double and two RBIs, Ally Broering was 2-for-3 with a double and Ashley Aselage had a double.

Emma McCormick was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

Savannah Wead was 2-for-4 at the plate and got the win, striking out seven.

For Piqua, Reagan Toopes was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, while Caylee Roe was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Kenzi Anderson was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, Julia Coppess was 3-for-3, Brooklyn Larck was 2-for-4 and Chaia Sowers was 2-for-5.

Covington holds

off Newton

PLEASANT HILL — The Covington softball team defeated Newton 6-5 Tuesday in CCC action.

Meg Rogers scattered 10 hits, with nine strikeouts and one walk.

“Meg (Rogers) pitched well,” Covington coach Dan Cain said. “We lost a ball in the sun and had a ground ball go through our legs that allowed their first two runs to score. We let a ball drop in front of us to start the seventh. Meg walked a girl to bring the winning run to the plate and struck the next girl out to end it.”

Covington also had some good defensive plays and swung the bat well.

“Erika Gostomsky used her length at second to rob them of two hits,” Cain said. “Our hardest hit balls were right at them and they put balls in play off Meg (Rogers).”

Rogers and Nigella Reck were both 2-for-4 with a double and Mara Newhouse had a double and the game-winning RBI in the seventh.

Railroaders get

CCC victory

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team remained undefeated with a 6-1 win over Tri-County North Tuesday.

Skipp Miller pitched a one-hitter, striking out 18.

Nylani Beireis was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, Austy Miller was 2-for-3 with a triple and Izzy Hamilton was 2-for-2.

East gets

CCC win

UNION CITY — The Miami East softball team picked up a 19-4 win over Mississinawa Valley Tuesday.

Madison Maxson was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and Kalli Teeters was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Kayly Fetters was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Kaitlyn Roop was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.

Abigail Covault was 3-for-5 with a double, Rachel Haak was 2-for-3 and Abigail Kadel had a double.

Kyleigh Kirby and Annabelle Penny combined on a three-hitter, striking out 11.

Bees drop

CCC game

BRANDT — The Bethel softball team lost to Tri-Village 9-2 Tuesday.

Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-3 and Paige Kearns was 2-for-3.

Courtney Eschele had a double.

Alyson Bird had seven strikeouts and four walks.

Lady Bulldogs

get 14-4 win

CAMDEN — The Milton-Union softball team picked up a 14-4 win over Preble Shawnee Tuesday in SWBL action.

Maddie Baker was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Taylor Falb had a home run and four RBIs.

Carley Zimmer was 2-for-4, Madison Silveria had two RBIs and Jenna Booher doubled.

Madison Jones and Zimmer combined on a six-hitter, striking out six and walking one.