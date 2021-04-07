Track Roundup

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Troy girls track and field team finished 11th at the Warrior Relays Tuesday night.

Sophie Fong was the top individual in the pole vault and teamed with Hannah Duff to tie for first in the pole vault with 22 feet, which tied a meet record.

Fong cleared 11-6 to lead all competitors and Duff cleared 9-6.

Brennah Hutchinson and Duff combined to get third in the long jump.

In her first long jump competition Hutchinson went 15-10 to finish third overall.

Duff had a jump of 14-4.

Hutchinson, Catie O’Neill, Hannah Falknor and Ashley Spence combined to finish third in the 800 relay, 1:49.42 and fourth in the 400 relay, 50.95.

Both were season best times.

In a meet at Milton-Union, Bailey Brogan won the high jump, clearing 5-0.

Trinity Hurd was second, Aubrey Gillespie was third and Kaylee Ludy was fourth.

Anna Boezi swept the 100 hurdles and 400, while Maddison Manson was second in the 110 hurdles.

The 400 relay (Hannah Steggeman, Hurd, Kaila Jones, Lily Anderson) won in 55.3 and the 800 relay (Anderson, Hurd, Jones, Payton Vitangli) won in 1:56.0.

Brynn Siler won the discus in 101-8 and Lena Walker was second in 97-0.

Amaya McCoy was second in the shot put with a distance of 30-feet.

Maddy Dixon, Alyssa Kern and Ally Wolfe went 1-2-3 in pole vault.

Piqua splits

Sidney dual

PIQUA — The Piqua boys and girls track and field teams split a dual with Sidney Wednesday at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

The boys won 77-60.

Colton Beougher led Piqua, sweeping the high jump, 5-6 and long jump, 19-1.

Also winning were Mason Osborne, discus, 111-10; Caleb Lyons, shot put, 42-4; Gio Barron, 110 hurdles, 19.0; Nolan Campbell, 1,600, 4:52.13; Ryan Brown, 400, 53.49; Elija Frazier, 300 hurdles, 54.40 and Caven Wiles, 800, 2:13.16.

Piqua also won the 400 relay, 45.12; the 800 relay, 1:36.94 and the 1,600 relay, 3:45.44.

The Piqua girls lost 74-62.

Whitney Evans led Piqua, sweeping the 100 hurdles, 17.30 and 300 hurdles, 52.30.

Also winning were Camilla Nicholas, 100, 12.60; Cassie Schrubb, 1,600, 5:59.06 and Izzy King, discus, 74-4 1-2.

Piqua also won the 400 relay, 55.0; and the 3,200 relay, 11:33.40.