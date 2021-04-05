Monday Softball Roundup

BRADFORD — Skipp Miller continued her dominance on the mound as the Bradford softball team posted 10-0 win over St. Henry in five innings Monday.
Miller pitched a no-hitter, striking out 13 and helped her cause with a double.
Austy Miller was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two doubles and a triple and Emma Canan was 2-for-4 with a double.
Buzz Brewer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double, Maggie Manuel was 2-for-3 and Rylee Canan had a double.
Lady Bees
fall to Tigers
ANSONIA — The Bethel softball team lost 7-2 at Ansonia Monday in CCC action.
Liv Reittinger was 2-for-4 with a triple and Megan Rodgers had a double.
Lily Williams pitched a seven-hitter, striking out nine and walking five.
East girls
get win
VERSAILLES — The Miami East softball team broke into the win column with a wild 13-12 win over Versailles Monday.
Madison Maxson was 3-for-4 with five RBIs and Abigail Covault was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Abigail Kadel was 2-for-5 with a double and Kierra Kirby was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Kalli Teters was 2-for-4, Reagan Howell was 2-for-5 and Rachel Haak had two RBIs.
Teeters, Kyleigh Kirby and Kaitlyn Roop combined to strikeout six and walk two.
Milton-Union
gets SWBL win
CAMDEN — The Milton-Union softball team defeated Preble Shawnee 12-7 Monday.
Madison Jones and Raegan Fulton combined on an eight-hitter, striking out nine.
Maddie Baker and Fulton were both 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Jones was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Taylor Falb was 3-for-5 with a double, Carly Zimmer was 2-for-2 with a double and Annie Smith had two RBIs.