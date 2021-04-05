Monday Softball Roundup

BRADFORD — Skipp Miller continued her dominance on the mound as the Bradford softball team posted 10-0 win over St. Henry in five innings Monday.

Miller pitched a no-hitter, striking out 13 and helped her cause with a double.

Austy Miller was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two doubles and a triple and Emma Canan was 2-for-4 with a double.

Buzz Brewer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double, Maggie Manuel was 2-for-3 and Rylee Canan had a double.

Lady Bees

fall to Tigers

ANSONIA — The Bethel softball team lost 7-2 at Ansonia Monday in CCC action.

Liv Reittinger was 2-for-4 with a triple and Megan Rodgers had a double.

Lily Williams pitched a seven-hitter, striking out nine and walking five.

East girls

get win

VERSAILLES — The Miami East softball team broke into the win column with a wild 13-12 win over Versailles Monday.

Madison Maxson was 3-for-4 with five RBIs and Abigail Covault was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Abigail Kadel was 2-for-5 with a double and Kierra Kirby was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Kalli Teters was 2-for-4, Reagan Howell was 2-for-5 and Rachel Haak had two RBIs.

Teeters, Kyleigh Kirby and Kaitlyn Roop combined to strikeout six and walk two.

Milton-Union

gets SWBL win

CAMDEN — The Milton-Union softball team defeated Preble Shawnee 12-7 Monday.

Madison Jones and Raegan Fulton combined on an eight-hitter, striking out nine.

Maddie Baker and Fulton were both 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Jones was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Taylor Falb was 3-for-5 with a double, Carly Zimmer was 2-for-2 with a double and Annie Smith had two RBIs.