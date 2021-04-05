Area briefs

Plant sale scheduled

PIQUA — A Mother’s Day plant sale will be offered to begin from 10 a.m. until gone on Friday, May 7 at the corner of Ash and North Downing streets in Piqua. The sale is being sponsored by the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District.

Plants will include 7-inch gallon pots of geraniums, including a variety of colors for $14 each, or blooming hanging baskets for $25 each.

Free delivery is available within Piqua with the purchase of five or more plants. Payment methods are cash or check (payable to Piqua-Caldwell Historic District) and customers are encouraged to wear masks.

Proceeds from this sale will support the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District where aluminum cast historic markers are being placed to help increase awareness of the rich history behind the beautiful historic homes found there.

VFW offers dinners

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill VFW No. 6557 will offer several dinners for dine-in or carry-out in April.

• Saturday, April 10 —Three pieces of fish with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $8 from 5-7 p.m.

• Saturday April 17 — Marinated pork chop with baked potato and vegetable for $10 from 5-7 p.m. Non-marinated also available.

• Saturday April 24 — T-bone steak with baked potato, salad and a roll for $15 from 5-7 p.m.

• Friday April 30 — Choice of three pieces of fish for $8, 21 pieces of shrimp for $8 or a combination of one piece of fish and 21 pieces of shrimp for $9. Froglegs will be available for $12. All served with french fries and coleslaw from 6-7:30 p.m.

Residents can get walking

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Sneakers, a walking group sponsored by Tipp Monroe Community Services, have a current goal for participants to walk 100 miles before April 30. Each walker that turns in a completed mileage log will receive a goody bag and will be automatically entered in a gift basket drawing.

“TMCS is excited to announce that the Tipp City Walking Club will continue throughout the summer months. We are planning some exciting new challenges beginning in May,” said Katie Sonnanstine, program coordinator at TMCS.

Registration for the summer program begins on May 17. This is no charge to join this club, but registration is required.

Visit tmcomservices.org for more information, to register and to print a mileage log. Logs are also available at the TMCS office.

Learn strategies to help with chronic pain

MIAMI VALLEY — Chronic pain — pain that lasts longer than three to six months – can take both a physical and emotional toll. If your pain seems to control your life, making it difficult to enjoy the warmer spring days and blossoming trees and flowers, consider attending the free online pain management workshop offered by the Area Agency on Aging beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7.

The proven strategies help to lessen pain and build healthy habits – all from the comfort and safety of home. The group meets for about two hours, once a week for six weeks. Free materials are shipped to participants’ homes so that they can set personal goals, learn new skills, and take control of their pain.

All you need to participate is an internet connection, microphone, and camera. For those not yet comfortable with Zoom, an orientation is offered before the first session begins.

Workshop topics include pain management, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family about your pain. Moving Easy, a gentle movement program is introduced in week three, and participants receive a free CD to continue the program at home. Participants also receive the companion textbook, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain, and a relaxation CD.

Contact Ann to register before the April 27 deadline at (937) 567-0284 or HealthyUAnn@gmail.com.