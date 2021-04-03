Tippecanoe softball improves to 3-0 with win over Fairmont

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team is keeping the scoreboard operator busy in the first week of the season.

And, while the Red Devils know their are tougher games ahead, they have yet to see the seventh-inning in the early going.

After sweeping Stebbins 21-2 and 16-1 early in the week, the Red Devils used the same formulat in a 13-3 six-inning win over Fairmont Friday.

“We hadn’t played Fairmont (since coming to the GWOC/MVL),” Tippecnaoe coach Scott Sutton said. “So, I wasn’t really sure what to expect.”

As it turned out, after a 2-2 tie in the early going, more of the same.

Kaitlyn Husic led the Tippecanoe hitters, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs, including a two-run homer over the leftfield fence in the fourth inning.

“It (the pitch she hit the home run on) was high,” Husic said. “But, I was able to get it over the fence. I knew it was (a home run) when I hit it. Everybody is hitting the ball well and Savannah Wead is doing a great job on the mound.”

Sutton was not surprised by Husic’s performance.

“Kaitlyn (Husic) is a senior and she has really stepped up for us,” he said.

She wasn’t the only one as eight different Tippecanoe batters had hits in the win.

“I feel like we are really deep (all the way through the lineup),” Sutton said. “You look at it, we had three triples and two doubles besides the home run. And Savannah (Wead) does a great job on the mound.”

Kaela May started the Tipp first with a triple and Husic and Corinn Siefring had RBI singles to make it 2-0.

After Fairmont tied it 2-2 in the second, Tipp took the lead for good with three runs in the home second.

May had a RBI double and Husic added a two-run single.

Ally Broering had a RBI single in the fourth, before Tipp had a four-run fifth.

May started things with a double, Sidney Unger followed with a RBI triple and Husic drilled a two-run blast.

Emma Davis added a RBI triple later in the inning to make it 10-3.

Broering added a two-run single in the sixth, before the final run scored when Wead reached on an error to end the game.

On the mound, Wead scattered 10 hits, striking out one and walking one — and the Red Devils handled 17 chances in the field with just one error.

Broering was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while May was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple.

Kailey Bryson was 2-for-3.

“Definitely, it is (a great way to start the season),” Husic said.

The Red Devils will look to continue the winning formula Monday, when they travel to Xenia.