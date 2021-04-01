Wednesday Spring Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team found the going tough against Centerville Wednesday, losing 19-4 in five innings in non-conference action.

After getting down 9-0 in the first inning, Troy responded by scoring two runs.

Ryder Kirtley led off Troy’s first inning with a single.

After Ethan Rekow walked and Caleb Fogarty singled, Eli Smith drew a bases-loaded walk to score Kirtley and Rekow scored on a wild pitch.

Troy added two more runs in the third.

Kirtley led off with a triple.

After Rekow walked, Fogarty drilled a two-run double.

Fogarty was 2-for-2 in the game, while Kirtley was 2-for-3.

Zach Prouty, Rekow and Malott handled the pitching duties.

Tipp baseball

stays perfect

TIPP CITY — Jonathan Baileys swung the big bat as the Tippecanoe baseball team defeated Xenia 14-1 to improve to 3-0.

Baileys was 3-for-3 with two triples and six RBIs.

Jacob Bowerman was also 3-for-3.

Aiden Heffner had a double and three RBIs and Brayden Bottles had a double and two RBIs.

Max Dunaway and Mason Hughes combined on a one-hitter, striking out three and walking six.

Piqua baseball

loses to Sidney

SIDNEY — Piqua was trailing Sidney just 5-4 after four innings before giving up four runs in the fifth inning in a 9-4 loss.

The Indians dropped to 0-4 on the season and 0-3 in the MVL.

Buccs use

big inning

CEDARVILLE — The Covington baseball team used a six-run sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie in a 9-4 win over Cedarville Wednesday.

Wes Gooding was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Jake Dilley was 3-for-3.

Kody Nelson was 2-for-3, Jensen Wagoner was 2-for-4 with a double and Jakob Hamilton was 2-for-4.

Cooper Jay had a double.

Wagoner, Gooding and Jay combined on a four-hitter, striking out 14 and walking six.

SOFTBALL

Piqua gets

first win

SIDNEY — The Piqua softball team improved to 1-2 with a 17-10 win over Sidney Wednesday.

Piqua was leading 15-2, before Sidney scored eight runs in the fifth.

Kennedy Fashner pitched two innings of scoreless relief and Piqua held on for the win.

Fashner was 5-for-6 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Brooklyn Larger was 5-for-5 with six RBI and Caylee Roe was 3-for-5 with double, two RBIs and four runs scored.

Reagan Toopes scored three runs and Olivia Anthony was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Kenzi Anderson, Paige Hinkle and Chaia Sowers were all 2-for-6 with a double.

Lady Buccs

top Lehman

SIDNEY — The Covington softball team picked up a 17-7 run-rule win in five innings over Lehman Catholic Wednesday to improve to 3-1.

Covington got off to a fast start, with Nigella Reck hitting a three-run homer in the first inning.

“We scored eight runs in the first,” Covington coach Dan Cain said. “We got a little sloppy at times, but happy to get the win.”

Erika Gostomsky was 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Mara Newhouse was 2-for-4 with a double and scored four runs.

Reck pitched a four-hitter, striking out six.

TENNIS

Piqua tennis’

loses to Sidney

PIQUA — The Piqua boys tennis team lost 4-1 to Sidney Wednesday.

In singles, Cael Barr lost to Grant Hoying 6-0, 6-1; Stephen Dolder lost to Conley New 6-3, 6-4 and Lance Staley lost to Kaden Abbott 6-3, 6-1.

In doubles, Noah Ruley and Garbriel Switzer defeated Noah Baldauf and Takuma Furukawa 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 and Phillip Rossman and Ayden Black lost to Hideyuki Rachi and Brady Hagan 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Lehman netters

edge Cougars

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic tennis team picked up a 3-2 win over Kenton Ridge in the home opener Wednesday.

In singles, Sam Gilardi lost to Kellen Kronour 6-2, 6-0; Chris Evans defeated Nick Campbell 6-1, 6-1 and Joe Pannapara defeated Clay Montgomery 6-0, 6-0.

“I thought our singles players all played really well,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Even though Sam (Gilardi) only won two games, his match lasted an hour and a half. Chris (Evans) and Joe (Pannapara) cruised through their matches.”

In doubles, Max Schmiesing and Brandon Jones defeated Michael Ray and Landon Bowling 6-1, 0-6, 6-1 and Brock Bostick and Logan Linson lost to Victoria Oberg and Jayden Rowland 6-0, 6-0.

“The match came down to the third set at first doubles,” Ungericht said. “Our guys got back to getting to the net like they did in the first set and that clinched the win for us.”

Thomas White won a JV singles match.