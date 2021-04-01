Covington softball pick up win over Mississinawa Valley

COVINGTON — Weather conditions are all about attitude.

So, the Covington softball team had the beach balls out in the dugout Thursday night, despite wind chills in the 20s.

And the Buccs were able to pick up their fourth win in five games, with a big week ahead next week.

Covington overcame a slow start to defeat Mississinawa Valley 13-7 to go to 2-0 in the CCC.

“We had the beach balls out,” Covington coach Dan Cain said with a laugh. “I thought the girls did a good job handling the cold. It was good (to get the game in). Nobody else was playing tonight.”

Covington found itself in an early 3-0 hole against Mississinawa Valley.

“They are much improved from the Mississinawa teams I have seen in the past,” Cain said. “And their pitcher was a good pitcher.”

Covington scored four runs in the home second to take the lead.

Allie Garman had a RBI double in the inning, while Nigella Reck had a RBI triple.

“Nigella (Reck) makes a lot of plays for us on defense as well,” Cain said. “She is really playing well.”

Two of Covington’s three outs in the inning were on the bases.

“I wanted to be aggressive,” Cain said. “It didn’t work out for us, but we will continue to do that.”

After falling behind 5-4, Covington scored five runs in the fourth to go in front for good.

Covington used small ball to perfection, with four different batters reaching on bunts, pressuring Mississinawa into some mistakes.

“Some of those, we beat out,” Cain said. “That is really what got us going. It put a lot of pressure on their defense.”

Covington added four runs in the sixth.

Erika Gostomsky had a RBI single and Ra’shell Read and Reaghan Lemb brought in runs on fielder’s choices.

That was more than enough for Meg Rogers.

Rogers pitched a seven-hitter, striking out six, walking two and hitting a batter.

“They had some good hitters,” Cain said. “I thought Meg (Rogers) pitched a real good game.”

Gosomsky led the hitters, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Cain is excited to see what happens next week.

“We have Minster Monday,” he said. “That will be a huge game. Then, we have Newton on Tuesday.”

After getting the beach balls out on a cold night on the diamond.