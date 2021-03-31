Tuesday Tennis Roundup

TROY — The Troy tennis team got a 4-1 win over Greenville Tuesday in MVL action in its home opener.

Troy swept the singles matches.

Genki Masunaga defeated Jack Marchal 6-2, 6-3, Noah George defeated Jighao Zhang 6-2, 6-0; and Wyatt Hench defeated Logan Witwer 6-0, 6-1.

The two teams split the doubles matches.

Matt Bess and Henry Johnston defeated Heath Coomer and Andrew Abell 7-5, 6-3; while Aiden Miller and Eli Monnin lost to Max Jordan and Mason Middlestetter 6-7, 7-6 1-0 (7).

Piqua drops

MVL match

PIQUA — The Piqua boys tennis team lost 5-0 to Vandalia-Butler Tuesday.

In singles, Cael Barr lost to Manni 6-1, 6-0; Stephen Dolder lost to Luken 6-0, 6-0 and LanceStaley lost to Schroerluce 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Gabriel Switzer and Noah Ruley lost to Baker and Stiver 6-0, 6-1 and Phillip Rossman and Aiden Black lost to White and Burson 6-2, 6-0.

Lehman netters

even record

WAPAKONETA — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team evened its record at 1-1 with a 5-0 win over Wapakoneta.

“I thought we handled the windy conditions very well,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We finished strong in last night’s loss at C-J (Chaminade-Julienne) and that carried over to tonight.”

In singles, Sam Gilardi defeated Bryce Cousino 6-0, 6-0; Chris Evans defeated Connor Coffey 6-3, 6-2 and Lehman won third singles by forfeit.

In doubles, Max Schmiesing and Joe Pannapara defeated Nathan Doll and Angel Coca 6-1, 6-0 and Lehman won second doubles by forfeit.