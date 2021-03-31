Tuesday Baseball Roundup

GREENVILLE — Trayce Mercer had a big day as the Troy baseball team improved to 2-0 with a 10-5 win over Greenville Tuesday.

Mercer pitched the first six innings to get the win, allowing eight hits and striking out five and helped himself at the plate, going 2-for-3 with five RBIs, including a double and a home run.

Caleb Fogarty was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Tim Malott was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Connor Hutchinson pitched an inning of scoreless relief, allowing one hit, striking out two and walking one.

Piqua drops

to 0-3

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball teams has opened the season with three losses.

After a 2-1 loss to Russia Saturday, the Indians lost 14-1 to Vandalia-Butler on Monday and 26-1 to Butler on Tuesday.

Day has

big day

TROY — Lucas Day got the season off to a great start for Troy Christian Tuesday.

In an 8-0 win over Riverside, Day pitched the first six innings, allowing three hits and striking out 13.

Zane Harris pitched the final inning, allowing two hits.

Day helped himself at the plate in a big way.

He was 2-for-2 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Ethan Twiss was 3-for-4, Conner Frye was 2-for-3 and Gavin Blore was 2-for-4.

Bees top

Cavs 7-4

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team beat Lehman Catholic 7-4 Tuesday.

Noah McCann was 2-for-3 with a double, while Justin Pantall had two RBIs.

Spencer Briggs aand Kyle Brueckman combined on a four-hitter, striking out six and walking five.

David Rossman and Ethan Stiver handled the pitching duties for Lehman.

They combined on a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

East baseball

uses big finish

BRADFORD — Miami East baseball was leading Bradford just 6-2 going to the seventh inning, before plating 12 runs in an 18-2 victory.

Austin Francis was 2-for-5, with a double, triple and two RBIs.

Garrett LeMaster was 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs, while Nathan Woolley was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Jakob Demmitt had a doubles and three RBIs and Gage Butz had a triple.

Tyler Kirby and Butz combined on a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.

Tucker Miller was 2-for-4 for Bradford with two doubles and Landon Monnin doubled.

Gage Wills, Taven Leach and Monnin combined to strikeout nine and walk five on the mound.

Hamilton

stops FM

PITSBURG — The Covington baseball team defeated Franklin Monroe 3-1 in its season opener Tuesday.

Jakob Hamilton hurled a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.

Cooper Jay was 3-for-3 and Jensen Wagoner was 3-for-4 with two doubles.

Newton gets

CCC win

ANSONIA — The Newton baseball team defeated Ansonia 10-1 Tuesday.

Mitchell Montgomery was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Caden Sweitzer had a double.

Colin Tackett pitched the first six innings, allowing four hits, striking out eight and walking two.

Ross Ferrell had two strikeouts in one inning of scoreless relief.

Milton-Union

drops game

WEST MILTON — After defeating Northridge Monday in a wild game, the Milton-Union baseball team lost to the Bears 11-9 Tuesday.

Nathan Thompson was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Mckinah Rupp was 3-for-3 with a triple.

Nathan Morten Jr. was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Blake Neumier, Thompson and Devin Lambert combined on a nine-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.