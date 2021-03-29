Monday Diamond Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team opened the season with a 12-1 win over Stebbins Monday in MVL action.

Matt Salmon was 2-for-2 with four RBIs, while Jonathan Baileys was 2-for-2 with a double.

Aiden Heffner had two RBIs.

Salmon and Mason Hughes combined on a four-hitter, striking out four.

Vikings improve

to 3-0 on season

SPRINGFIELD — The Miami East baseball team posted a 14-2 win over Springfield Shawnee Monday.

Jonah Ellis was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Austin Francis and Garrett LeMaster were both 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Tyler Kirby had three RBIs and Gage Butz and Conor Apple had two RBIs

Ethan Howell and LeMaster combined on a four-hitter, striking out six and walking six.

SOFTBALL

Troy struggles

against Greenville

TROY — The Troy softball team lost 19-0 to Greenville Monday.

Lily James and Brian Lavender both had one hit.

Abigail Welbaum and James combined on the pitching effort, striking out seven and walking three.

Bradford softball

tops Fairmont

KETTERING — Skipp Miller pitched a four-hitter as Bradford softball blanked Fairmont 16-0 in five innings.

Miller struck out 12 and walked one, helping herself at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and five RBIs.

Austy Miller was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple and scored four runs.

Emma Canan had three RBIs, while Abby Fike was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Rylee Canan had a double and two RBIs and Isabella Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a double.

Lady Bees

handle Wayne

BRANDT — The Bethel softball team opened the season with a 16-2 win over Wayne Monday.

Liv Reittinger was 3-for-4 with two triples and five RBIs.

Courtney Eschette was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, while Lily Williams was 2-for-4 with two doubles.

Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-4 and Sam Wiley had a double.

Williams and Allyson Byrd combined on a five-hitter, striking out 12 and walking five.

Lady Bulldogs

blank Bears

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team improved to 3-0 with a 10-0 win over Northridge in its SWBL opener.

Madison Jones pitched a one-hitter, striking out 13 and helped herself at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three doubles.

Kelsie Tomlinson was 2-for-3.

Lady Cavs

top MV

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic softball team topped Mississinawa Valley 6-1 to improve to 2-0.

Annie Stiver pitched a two-hitter, striking out 11.

Anna Cianciolo had three hits, including a double and Heidi Toner had two hits.