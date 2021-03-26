Schmiesing named Leadership Ohio Fellow

PIQUA – Piqua’s Community and Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing has been named one of 43 leaders from across the state of Ohio invited to participate in Leadership Ohio, the state’s most prestigious and longest-running statewide leadership program. The class of 2021 is comprised of accomplished professionals from private sector, government, and nonprofits.

Schmiesing holds a degree in civil engineering and has experience in urban planning and design. Schmiesing has been employed by the City of Piqua his entire career, spanning over the past 30 years.

“I am honored to have been selected to participate in the Leadership Ohio program, and I genuinely look forward to interacting with this talented group of individuals,” Schmiesing said.

During his career Schmiesing has managed numerous roadway, park and public space improvement projects, led the preparation and implementation of a number of community and neighborhood planning projects, and administered various plans, policies, and strategies fulfilling a wide range of roles and responsibilities in local government.

Over the course of the year, the Leadership Ohio Fellows will engage with a unique network of scholars, activists, innovators and influencers. Leadership Ohio provides impactful civic leadership development opportunities, and provides exposure to an important network of decision makers, including high-ranking state officials. Perhaps most importantly, Fellows will be supported in developing Ohio Impact Projects that respond to conditions of inequity and injustice.

“I am humbled by the number of outstanding leaders that will be joining our 2021 Leadership Ohio Class,” said Nan Baker, board president. “They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, and together will be a powerful force of collaboration and purpose to move Ohio forward to be the best state to live and work.”

This year’s program will launch virtually on April 16 and feature a new partnership between Leadership Ohio and the acclaimed National Institute on Civil Discourse.