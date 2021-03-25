Wyatt Heinz takes over as Piqua boys tennis coach.

Heinz grew up around the game of tennis and played on the varsity tennis team for Bellbrook High School all four years, placing fourth in the state tournament in doubles twice.

Piqua was 1-15 two years ago, but the numbers are up from six to 16 this year.

Returning letterwinners include junior Cael Barr and seniors Stephen Dolder and Noah Ruley.

“Cael Barr is playing first singles once again and is set to have a great season,” Heinz said. “Our second singles player will be Stephen Dolder and he is a seasoned doubles player who will be taking a go at the singles game this year. Both are fighters when it comes to the game of singles.”

Heinz is optimistic about doubles.

“Our doubles teams are starting off strong this year,” he said. “Both are new teams who are starting to find their groove. Freshman Seth Foster, senior Noah Ruley and sophomore Ayden Black are really stepping up and demonstrating confidence at the net.”

Heinz can’t wait to get started.

“The team is very excited for the season and the opportunity to play others in our league as we missed the season last year,” he said. “Thirteen of our 16 students have never played competitive tennis before, but they are really understanding the game and are constantly improving. We want to grow as a team and get more and more students playing the sport of tennis in our community.”