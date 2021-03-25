By
Staff Reports
-

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

March 22

WARRANT: Male subject with active warrant was located at 100 E. Greene St. Kenneth Buckner Jr., 53, of Piqua, was arrested and incarcerated.

March 23

COMPLICITY: Officer responded to a call at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, at 987 E. Ash St., referencing two male subjects stealing items from a store. Upon arrival, Gage Maxon, 26, of Piqua, was located and charged with complicity.

DUS: Traffic stop. Driver, Daniel Weaver, 36, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension and possessing drug abuse instruments.

March 24

WARRANT: Officer dispatched to an animal complaint at 101 S. Roosevelt Ave. Aaron Devenport, 29, of Piqua, was arrested for an active warrant.

DISORDERLY: Report of a subject lying in the roadway near Caldwell Street and Park Avenue. Subject was located stumbling in the roadway. Michael Foster, 51, of Piqua, was cited for disorderly conduct.

