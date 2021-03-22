PIQUA — Rebecca D. Malone, age 71, of Piqua, passed away at 3:30 PM on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Erwin, N.C. on September 9, 1949 to the late Theodore and Mabel (Temple) Jacobs. She married Michael D. Malone, Sr. on December 21, 1969. He preceded her in death on August 18, 2018.

Rebecca is survived by two sons: Scott Malone, Piqua, OH, Michael D. Malone, Jr. and Jenny Ruley, Piqua, OH; one daughter: Cari Kaylor and Brad Baker, Piqua, OH; one sister: Marie Stover, Union, OH. Eleven grandchildren: Ashley Hutchinson, Michael Malone, III, Alyssa Malone, Austin Malone, Alexis Kaylor, Cianna Betts, Krystal Pritchett, Olyvia Malone, Zachary Snyder, Jacob Snyder, and Kylie Malone, nine great-grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by three brothers.

Rebecca graduated from Troy High School in 1968. She had many hobbies such as playing cards, Rebecca especially loved spending time with family, friends and having big cookouts and holiday parties. She also enjoyed traveling to North Carolina regularly.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Memorial contributions may be made to Thomasville Area Family Services/Mills Home P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, N.C. 27361. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.