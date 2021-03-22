GREEN VALLEY, AZ — Bonnydell “Bonnie” Weber Rudy passed on March 18, 2021, a week before her 99th birthday in Green Valley, AZ.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Patricia La Noue (George), Jane Levine (Michael), Robert Rudy (Sally), and her daughter-in-law Jane Rudy; her grandchildren Jeff La Noue (Malindi), Revere La Noue (Elisabeth), Brian Rudy, Jill Mendoza (Judd), Zach Levine, Sabrina Levine, Evan Rudy (Marena), and Anna Rudy (Paul Joseph); 13 great grandchildren; and her sister, Betty Lou Cotter. Predeceased by her parents, August and Elizabeth Weber; husband of 71 years, Robert Warner Rudy; sister Emily Slagle; son James William “Bill” Rudy; and grandson, Joshua Levine.

Bonnie was born in Columbus, Ohio, March 25, 1922. A graduate of North High School, she attended The Ohio State University where she met Robert Rudy, from Covington, Ohio. They were married on April 11, 1942.

Bonnie had many friends through her participation in Athena Club, Alpha Garden Club, and bridge club. She brought joy with her infectious laugh. She was an active member of the Covington Church of the Brethren, including serving as a Sunday school teacher. She was always willing to help someone in need.

Bonnie joined the family business, Rudy Inc. (formerly S.J. Rudy and Sons) and spent 45 productive years as office manager, where she was a favorite with customers. Her active life also included serving as a poll worker and a deputy registrar.

An exemplary homemaker, she enjoyed hosting gatherings for family and friends. In later years, Bonnie and Bob wintered in Arizona where she became an accomplished potter and sought-after bridge partner.

A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at a later date in Covington, Ohio. As a lifelong lover of birds, a contribution to the National Audubon Society would honor her memory.