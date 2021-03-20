Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

March 12

CREDIT CARD: Trenton Bates, of Piqua, was charged with misuse of a credit card at Troy Bowl.

DISORDERLY: Andre Rogers, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Canal Street.

THEFT: Stephanie Simpson, of Troy, was charged with theft from Meijer.

March 13

THEFT: A subject attempted to steal makeup from Merle Norman. The items were returned. No charges filed.

ASSAULT: Tyler Doll, of Troy, was charged with assault and had an outstanding warrant in the area of Imperial Court.

March 15

THEFT: A cell phone was reported stolen at Walmart.

BURGLARY: Craig Anders, of Troy, was charged with theft and third-degree felony burglary in the area of West Race Street.

March 16

POSSESSION: Thomas Hicks, 46, of Piqua, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

SCHOOL PROPERTY: A juvenile was charged with criminal damage for tearing a bathroom sink off the wall at Troy Junior High.

SCHOOL BUS STOP: At 11 North Market Street, a bus driver reported _ failed to stop for an active bus stop.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Damage reported in the 200 block of Harrison Street. Franchesca Brock, 33, of Troy, was charged.

March 17

JUVENILE ISSUE: A male juvenile was charged with assault for a fight after school on March 16.

POSSESSION: Chelsea Evans, of Troy, was charged with drug paraphernalia after officers were dispatched to the North Market Dollar General on a possible theft.

OVI: Bradley Hutton, 28, of Anna, was charged with open container in the area of Cedar Street and Sherman Avenue.

March 18

OVI: An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of the 200 block of Elm Street around 2:45 a.m. Katelynn Young, 23, of Troy, was charged with OVI.