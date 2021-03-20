Edison State to resume in-person services

PIQUA — With enrollment increasing and in-person learning set to resume for the fall semester, Edison State Community College announces the return of in-person services.

Beginning on Aug. 2, 2021, Edison State will resume in-person services within student services, advising, financial aid, registration, and the business office.

The hours of operation for these departments will be Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Piqua Campus. All Edison State regional locations will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Fridays at Greenville from 8 a.m. to noon, Troy from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Eaton will be closed.

The Edison State fall course schedule includes options for in-person learning as well as continued distance learning classes. Fall course registration is open now, with classes beginning Aug. 23.

Edison State continues to adhere to the State of Ohio’s COVID-19 standards, requiring visitors to use facial coverings and social distance at all locations. Group events are also limited. These standards are subject to change based on state and local health guidelines. Student advising and other services are currently available online or in-person by appointment only. For more information, visit www.edisonohio.edu or call (937) 778-8600.