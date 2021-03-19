Rosalind Eileen Adele Boeke passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 19th, 2021 at the age of 83. A beloved sister and aunt, Rosie was born on November 9th, 1937 in Dayton Ohio to Mildred and Linus Boeke.

Rosie was the third of their six children. She was devoted to her family including her many nieces and nephews. She was the family historian; the person who remembered and retold the treasured stories that had been passed down through generations. Rosie loved to read, especially books on history, and she often visited the public library, inspiring her nieces and nephews to continue that reading tradition to this day. She was curious about the world and traveled widely. Rosie loved to spend time with her family. She frequently had a mischievous twinkle in her eye, and her shoulders would lift and shake when she laughed. She will be deeply missed. She lived in Chillicothe OH in her youth and attended Catholic Central High School. Her career as a keypunch operator began at Mead Papers and continued through her years at Batelle Institute in Columbus OH. Upon retiring, she moved to Piqua OH to be near family.

Rosie is preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Linus, and her sisters Janice O’Malley and Mary Ann Middendorp. She is survived by her sisters Kathleen (Robert) Quaglieri and Jeanne Boeke, her brother Joseph (Ann) Boeke, and brothers-in-law George O’Malley and Andrew Middendorp. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her dear friend, Manja. Rosie was a dear aunt to her many nieces and nephews: Michael Dobbins, Thomas Dobbins, Beth Taylor, Kathleen Foster, Carol Topaz, Kathleen O’Malley, Timothy O’Malley, Kevin O’Malley, Maureen Bodensteiner, David Boeke, Marybeth Ganzell, and Jonathan Boeke, and she was also godmother to her nephews Joseph Boeke Jr. and Sean O’Malley. She treasured her extended family, including many in-laws and great nieces and nephews.

Services were held at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Internment will take place at St. Remy Cemetery at a later date. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com