County remains at Red COVID-19 level

MIAMI COUNTY Miami County remains at a Red Level 3 COVID-19 risk level, which means the county continues to meet criteria for three of the seven alert indicators. The county also continues to be listed as a High Incidence Area:

This risk level indicates very high exposure and spread of COVID-19, according to Miami County Public Health (MCPH). MCPH advises the public that community members should limit activities as much as possible and follow all current health orders. Limit events over 10 people and non-essential activities as much as possible.

Since March 5, there have been 141 new cases which brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Miami County to 10,196, 523 hospitalizations and 9,775 presumed recovered, according to MCPH.

Next week, Miami County Public Health will continue COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Those eligible for a vaccine include phases 1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, 1E, 2A, 2B, and 2C. For information on the different phases/categories visit: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination-program. Registration for next week’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics is currently open. Individuals can register for an appointment online or call the MPCH COVID-19 Vaccine hotline.

Clinics include:

• MCPH Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic

Clinic date: Tuesday, March 23

Clinic location: Troy

Registration: https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration or call (937) 573-3461

• MCPH Moderna Vaccine Clinic

Clinic date: Wednesday, March 24

Clinic location: Piqua

Registration: https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration or call (937) 573-3461

Registration will be closed when MCPH reaches capacity for the next clinic. For more information visit miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration.