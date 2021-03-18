Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

March 12

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Officers dispatched to a disturbance between a male and a female in the 400 block of South Main Street. After an investigation, Cody Crumpler, 29, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

March 13

THEFT: Complainant advised her credit card was stolen from her residence and used at a supermarket in another city. Bryce White, of Sidney, was charged with misuse of credit card and theft.

March 14

WARRANT: During a traffic stop for fictitious plates, officer found male driver to have an active warrant. James R. Green II, 33, of Piqua, was incarcerated on the warrant.

WARRANT: Officer dispatched to 710 S. Wayne St. on the report of a disturbance. Cause of the disturbance, Joshua McGlaughlin, 36, of Piqua, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

March 15

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: While investigating a separate call in the 100 block of Roosevelt Ave., subject reported domestic violence that occurred the night before. The suspect, Ricky Berryhill, 55, of Piqua, was arrested for domestic violence.

TRESPASSING: Cody Crumpler, 29, of Piqua, was charged with breaking and entering.

STOLEN PROPERTY: Nathaniel Heffner, 47, of Piqua, was charged with receiving stolen property.

STOLEN PROPERTY: Ralph Turner, 34, of Piqua, was charged with receiving stolen property.

March 16

MARIJUANA: Alexa Sullivan, 18, of Piqua, was cited with possession of marijuana.

WARRANT: Officer checked on welfare of a subject. Nathan Towe, 41, of Piqua, was found to have an active arrest warrant and was transported to the jail.