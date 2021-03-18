Drawing Room Chamber concert to feature piano duo

TROY — Piano duo is a unique piano style accomplished with four hands on the keys. The pianists are a husband and wife team, Aaron Mood and Dr. Samee Griffith. Both are instructors at and owner of the Star City Music Studio, a music school in Miamisburg. This concert will be recorded and then posted to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s website. You can join the concert at troyhayner.org/recorded-concerts starting March 30.

Mood received his master of music degree in piano performance from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and his bachelor of the arts degree in music from Allegheny College, where he graduated magna cum laude. He is the recipient of the Edith Mead Osbourne Memorial Prize for distinguished pianism, the Frederick Marantz Memorial Prize in recognition of marked talent with the piano, and the Mary Elizabeth King Brown Teaching Excellence Award. In addition to being a Master Teacher of Piano at Star City Music Studios, Mood holds the positions of staff accompanist at Wright State University, rehearsal pianist for the Dayton Opera Chorus, pianist at Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn, and choral accompanist at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kettering. Previous positions include staff accompanist at Winston-Salem State University, adjunct instructor of Theory and Music Appreciation at Guilford Technical Community College, and associate master teacher at the Music Academy of North Carolina. He has participated in master classes with Anna Maria Trenchi de Botazzi and Jon Nakamatsu.

Griffith received her doctor of musical arts degree in Piano Performance at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, her master of music degree in piano performance and collaborative piano from Bowling Green State University, and her bachelor of music in Piano Performance from Wright State University, where she graduated summa cum laude. An experienced instructor, Samee has taught piano for more than 15 years, including at the Penn-Griffin School for the Arts in High Point, N.C. Her students regularly place in the top tier of competitors in state-level piano competitions and festivals. Her honors include the Mary Elizabeth King Brown Teaching Excellence Award (2012), first place in the Undergraduate Division at the Marjorie Peatee Art Song Competition (2004), and the MTNA Star Award (2002).

For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of Hayner Events, call (937) 339-0457 or visit at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.