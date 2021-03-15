Man to serve 4 years for child porn

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man will spend the next four years in prison for creating child pornography.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced John Stoughton, 39, of Troy, to serve four years in prison for one count of second-degree felony pandering obscenity involving a minor. Stoughton produced the pornographic images without the victims’ knowledge. He was also sentenced to serve one year in prison for a fourth-degree felony of pandering obscenity, which will run concurrently with the second-degree felony. Stoughton faced up to nine years in prison for the offenses. He was also labeled as a Tier II sex offender and must register his address every 180 days for 25 years. He was granted 90 days of jail credit and must serve five years on post-release control.

Stoughton created the images that involved a female minor who was known to Stoughton in July 2017.

“I’ve made some stupid decisions in the past … I know what I did was wrong … it makes me sick,” Stoughton told the court. “I’m going to regret this for the rest of my life.”

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins said Stoughton failed to show remorse for his actions and preyed upon the victims that were known to him. The victims were not present nor did they provide a victim impact statement.

“He took a juvenile and preyed upon her and he created child pornography,” Watkins said. “He’s shown no remorse here today.”

Watkins asked the court to impose a significant sentence.

Prior to sentencing, Judge Pratt said Stoughton’s actions were likely heading towards even more egregious behavior. She noted he was viewing child pornography found on his computer, then producing it, and was one step away from likely acting upon it.

“These were young minors who knew nothing (about) what you were doing,” Pratt said. Pratt said Stoughton was a threat and risk to the community.

Pratt noted Stoughton’s criminal history before imposing the sentence to protect the public.