SIDNEY – A Piqua man was indicted on a charge of aggravated burglary and two charges of kidnapping, each of which are first-degree felonies, by the Shelby County grand jury Thursday, March 11.

Zaqon Marteece Zion Clemons, 22, of Piqua, along with others, is accused of forcing entry into an occupied home on South Street in Sidney and inflicting physical harm on the victims.

He also reportedly restrained a man and a woman during the burglary on Dec. 1, 2020.