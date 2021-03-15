PIQUA — Kathleen S. Heiser, 69, of Piqua passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends at 6:08 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the comfort of her home. She was born October 8, 1951 in Piqua to Richard O. Staley and the late Lois I. (Hecker) Staley.

She married Michael L. Heiser November 27, 1971 at St. Boniface Catholic Church and he survives.

Other survivors include a son, Jamie Michael (Holly) Heiser of Hillsboro; a daughter, Angel (Allen) Pierron of Versailles; four grandchildren, Titus, Austin, Allison, Asher; one sister, Carol Ann (Gene) Huff of Piqua; and one brother, David (Dianna) Staley of Piqua.

Mrs. Heiser was a 1970 graduate of Piqua Catholic High School. She was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. She spent many years running a daycare in her home and opened her home to many foster children through the years in which her love, patience and devout faithfulness have left a positive impact on many lives. She enjoyed using her creative talents through many different crafts. She enjoyed camping, sitting around a campfire, playing and organizing games with her family and friends. She loved her grandchildren and cherished the time she was able to spend with them. She will be remembered as a faithful woman with a heart for God and lead others to the Lord through her kindness, compassion, humility and caring nature for others. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Allen Dock officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc. P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373.