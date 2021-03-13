The stimulus scam

To the Editor:

With Pelosi and company now passing a $1.9 trillion package with no support from the other side, one has to ask what happened to the unity that our new President campaigned on. Of course, most of what you hear from the mainstream media (those purveyors of informative and honest journalism) regarding the stimulus is about the extra $1,400 check and extended unemployment benefits. But what about all the big items most of which is unrelated spending but makes up most of what’s in the bill?

Don’t forget In December Congress passed the $900 billion dollar stimulus package that has not been spent yet. That’s right in December, the ink is barely dry.

And what is the big hurry? Pelosi could have worked with the Republican and the former president way back in the fall but admitted she was playing politics when she stalled the bill. Considering, people are now getting vaccinated and many people have the COVID-19 antibodies in their system, one would think that we may be coming out of this thing relatively soon and our economy will be improving. For folks still struggling financially, the additional $1400 stimulus check, the extended unemployment benefits and some type of funding for small businesses is a good idea. But the passage of this scam, with all the pork, is totally irresponsible – unless of course, you adhere to Rahm Emanuel’s line “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.”

Pelosi referred to benefits for the average American in Trump’s tax plan as crumbs. With that in mind, she must describe this bill as crumbs for thee and billions for me.

Here is something we should never forget. The state has no source of money other than money its citizens earn. If the state wishes to spend more it can only do so by borrowing your savings or by taxing you more. It’s flawed thinking that someone else will pay – that someone else is you. There is no such thing as public money; there is only taxpayers’ money. And remember we don’t have this money, we will be borrowing it probably the Chinese.

— William Cox

Troy