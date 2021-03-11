Counties COVID vaccination rate at 9.18%

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

TROY — During his weekly COVID-19 update during the Miami County Commissioners meeting, Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Smith said 16 percent of residents within the county have received the first dose of a vaccine as of Thursday. This is a 3 percent increase from last week at this time.

A total of 9,818 Miami County residents have been fully vaccinated — that is, having received both doses of either Pfizer or Moderna, or a single Johnson & Johnson dose — which is 9.18 percent of the county.

According to Smith, the Miami County Public Health Department (MCPH) held a clinic Monday to administer second doses. On Tuesday, 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered during a clinic at the fairgrounds.

On Thursday and Friday of this week, 800 Moderna doses are being administered at the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Riverside facility, Smith said.

Many complaints have been heard regarding registration for vaccination appointments filling too quickly, leaving some unable to get scheduled, however, Smith noted that burden seemed to ease this week.

“In previous weeks when registrations opened, appointments were filled in about an hour,” Smith said. “For those 800 appointments (on Thursday and Friday), they opened registration at 9 a.m. on Monday and the registration window was open until Wednesday morning.”

To check eligibility and book a vaccination appointment, visit the state of Ohio’s new Vaccine Management Solution website, gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. This site allows Ohioans to easily determine whether they are currently eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, or sign up to receive future alerts when eligibility is expanded. No additional downloads are needed.