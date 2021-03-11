Area briefs

Spring clean-up scheduled

TROY — The city of Troy will hold its annual “Spring Neighborhood Clean-up Week” from April 12-16. During this week, residents will be allowed to dispose of additional trash. Yard waste disposal rules will be also changed to help residents clean up their homes and yards.

Residents also will be permitted to exceed the capacity of the trash cart and place additional bagged household refuse for collection. Additional refuse must be placed out on the regular collection day but placed a few feet from the cart so that it can be accessed. Items placed in cardboard boxes will not be collected.

Brush and yard waste rules will also be relaxed during Spring Neighborhood Clean-up Week. For April 12 through 16 only, brush and yard waste will be collected when placed on the curb and does not need to be bundled and tied or placed in a biodegradable bag.

Items that are classified as recyclable should be placed in the recycling container for collection.

Residents are encouraged to engage in and promote spring clean-up in their neighborhoods!

For more information, call the Central Maintenance & Service Facility at (937) 335-1914.

Auction to benefit Haitians

TROY — The Miami Valley Haiti Benefit Auction will be held March 19-2o in the Duke Lundgard Building at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

All proceeds will go directly to the people of Haiti. More than $500,000 already has been donated through this auction.

On Friday evening, doors will open at 5 p.m. for the banquet dinner and the children’s auction will begin at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, doors will open at 8 a.m. for breakfast and the general auction will begin at 9 a.m. The auction will include tools, furniture, antiques, hand-made crafts, services, books, quilts, collectibles and more. Food will be available throughout the day.

For those with quality items to donate, visit donations@haitiauction.org or see the organization on Facebook.

Scouting for Food upcoming

PIQUA — Boy Scouts in the city of Piqua will be helping to stock area food pantries as part of the national Boy Scouts of America “Scouting for Food” drive. On Saturday, March 13, Scouts will be distributing dark blue door hangers throughout the city asking for non-perishable food donations to help needy families in Piqua.

The following Saturday, March 20, they will come around beginning at 9 a.m. to pick up your food donation. Residents are asked to attach the blue door hanger to their own bags or boxes and place them outside in a place visible from the road. This new door hanger policy is an attempt to reduce waste and encourage recycling. For more information contact, Al Fledderman at 937-773-5330.