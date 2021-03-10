Piqua looking to fill committee seats

Staff report

PIQUA — The city of Piqua is currently looking to fill seven positions within various boards and committees. Any Piqua citizen is welcome to apply to these volunteer-only seats.

Piqua’s 23 total boards and committees assist the Piqua Commission, administration, and individual departments throughout the city and adjourning areas. To apply to an open position, visit www.piquaoh.org/city-government/boards-and-committees.

The six committees currently looking for new members are as follows:

• The Planning Commission is seeking to fill one empty seat for a five-year term. The Planning Commission’s purpose is to delegate the plan, design, location, removal, relocation, and alteration of any buildings or structures belonging to the city. This commission meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in Commission Chambers.

• The Housing Council is seeking to fill one empty seat for a three-year term. The Housing Council makes annual inspections of the properties within the district for which an exemption has been granted. This council meets once per year.

• The Board of Zoning Appeals is seeking to fill one empty seat for a five-year term. The Board of Zoning Appeals handles all zoning appeals, as well as appeals of the code enforcement officer and the Downtown Design Review Board. This board meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in Commission Chambers.

• The Civil Service Commission is seeking to fill one empty seat for a three-year term. The Civil Service Commission is responsible for the administration of all competitive examinations for entry-level and promotional vacancies in the police and fire departments, establishes certified eligibility lists for all such positions, and is responsible for the administration of civil service law. This commission has no set meeting dates. Meetings are scheduled when civil service rules and regulations need to be amended or to schedule an exam.

• The Park Board is seeking to fill two empty seats, both for five-year terms. The Park Board inspects city public parks and playgrounds and makes recommendations and suggestions to the city manager for the equipment, managing, controlling or maintaining thereof. This board meets the first Wednesday of every third month at 6 p.m. at varying locations.

• The Energy Board is seeking to fill one empty seat. The Energy Board consults with and advises the city commission on the operation, management, and control of the municipal power or energy systems, which include the operations, maintenance, and distribution of division thereof and other related energy matters. This board meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at noon at the Piqua Power Service Center.