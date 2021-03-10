Craft Interiors donates land to UVCC

PIQUA — Over the past 45 years, Upper Valley Career Center has built numerous homes in Piqua and the surrounding area to provide students in the construction technologies pathways an authentic experience of working on a large-scale project. In 2019, UVCC completed and sold a student-built home on the final lot owned by the district. As a search for additional residential construction lots began, Patrick Gibson, director of operations for Upper Valley Career Center connected with Mindy Hartzell of Craft Interiors. After their initial conversation, Hartzell notified UVCC that not only was the land available, but that the company actually wanted to donate one of the lots to the school.

Craft Interiors has been a long-time supporter of Upper Valley Career Center, having worked on projects within the school and with the construction technologies programs since 1993. Hartzell has been the constant representative from Craft, building a strong relationship with UVCC over the years and projects.

“We saw this as an opportunity to offer continued support to the Career Center and their students. We are happy to promote their students while giving back to our community, ” Hartzell said.

Gibson accepted the donation on behalf of the board of education. While there are no immediate plans for the property, “this donation gives us several options moving forward,” Gibson said. “We appreciate the generosity of Mindy and Craft Interiors and are grateful for the long-standing partnership between our organizations.”

The property will benefit the school’s construction trades programs in the future.