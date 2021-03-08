Search continues for missing man

Staff Report

TIPP CITY — The search continued Monday for a man that went missing following a fishing trip in Tipp City.

According to Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services (TCFES) Chief Cameron Haller, a white male, in his 20s, reportedly from Troy, was reported missing around 7:49 p.m. Sunday by his friend who said the man had gone to the pond at the gravel pits at 2900 E. State Route 571, Tipp City, and never returned.

Upon arrival Sunday evening, crews did locate the vehicle being used by the single male. The car did not have fishing gear, poles, or any associated equipment. Crews immediately began a ground search for evidence of a victim in the water. Tipp City Police Department has been involved since the beginning of the event and law enforcement began investigating cell phone and social media use, Haller said.

At the scene Sunday, crews continued to search on foot near and around the entire body of water and along the Great Miami River, which is across the roadway from this location. Mutual aid was sought from Vandalia Fire Department for drones with thermal imaging capabilities. The drones did not locate any heat sources. The Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter was in flight nearby the site and OSHP offered to respond to provide air support with imaging capabilities. The search from the helicopter did not reveal any evidence of heat signatures and the search was terminated at 11 p.m.

The search continued beginning at 8 a.m. Monday and two members of the Piqua Fire Department who are certified dive rescuers joined the search. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Wright-Patterson Air Force provided mutual aid with various resources on Monday.

Beavercreek Fire Department and All SAR K9’S Search and Rescue Team in Miami County are providing searches by trained service dogs in the recovery. Water searches by ODNR personnel in personal protective equipment located a single shoe, two fishing poles and a tackle box around 11 a.m. Monday. The original reporting person verified that the evidence belongs to the male in question.

Personnel was in the water at the pond searching for the victim throughout Monday.

“The recovery is a total team effort. We are extremely grateful of the Miami Valley’s multitude of resources in emergency services,” Haller said.

Fire, EMS, police and all other crews have not reported any injuries due to the ongoing search efforts. TCFES remains staffed to handle regular and routine emergencies.

“The pond is static water, non-flowing water, it is at a seasonally high level. The water is cold. Cold water transfers heat away from the body tremendously fast,” Haller said. “If you are going to go fishing, we implore you to wear a life jacket at all times.”