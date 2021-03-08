Pet of the Week

Meet Burt

Meet Burt, a 1-year-old Labrador/hound mix. He is a very sweet boy looking for a forever home of his own. He is neutered, up-to-date on all shots including rabies and microchipped. He was an owner surrender at no fault of his own as his owners separated and neither could take him. If you would be interested in these dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see for more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first-come, first-serve.