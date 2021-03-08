Area briefs

Virtual quarter auction set

PIQUA — Piqua Parents as Teachers will offer their annual quarter auction from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 18. The event will again be virtual via Facebook Live. The price for an all-in paddle is $40, which guarantees everyone is a winner. Paddle numbers can be purchased at piquaparentsasteachers.org.

Banquet canceled

PLEASANT HILL — With consideration of the safety the alumni, and that COVID19 vaccines haven’t been administered completely, Newton’s 140th banquet, which was scheduled for May, has been canceled.

Organizers had hoped to honor two sets of Honored Classes:

• From May 2020: 1945 (75 years), 1960 (60 years), 1970 (50 years), 1980 (40 years), and 1995 (25 years)

• From May 2021: 1946 (75 years), 1961 (60 years), 1971 (50 years), 1981 (40 years), and 1996 (25 years).

Organizers plan to have a Facebook page and newsletter to send out soon. Organizers also encourage each class to gather on their own to share stories, gathering in smaller groups to remain safe.

Newsletter to continue

WEST MILTON — Even though the M-U Alumni Association had to cancel the 2021 alumni banquet, they still plan to publish a newsletter.

Anyone willing to help with preparing it for mailing is encouraged to meet at Hoffman United Methodist Church at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 8 at 201 S. Main St., West Milton. This is an opportunity to help out the Alumni Committee as well as visit with other alumni.

Participants are asked to wear a mask and there will be room for social distancing.

For more information, call Nancy Studebaker at (937) 698-9967.

Service academy session set

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH-08) will hold a virtual information session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1o for students interested in attending U.S. service academies. Students as young as eighth grade may benefit from this session.

High school juniors (or older) applying for admission to the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, or U.S. Merchant Marine Academy must earn a nomination from their representative, senator, or the vice president of the United States. The application process considers a students’ academic record, leadership qualities, and athletic ability.

As a West Point graduate, Davidson said he takes a keen interest in nominating the next generation of United States military leaders. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s information session will be virtual. Representatives from each of the four academies will also give presentations and take questions from students.

Interested students and their parents can attend virtually at the following link: https://ushr.zoomgov.com/j/1600987184?pwd=dWZzZW9IQ3crRi9jZUZzZnBOdS9mQT09.

Fletcher named member of month

CASSTOWN — The March 2021 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Fletcher Harris. He is the son of Jeffrey and Susie Harris. He is a freshman and first-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Fletcher recently participated in the county and district FFA Creed Speaking Career Development Events. He placed second in the county event and fifth overall in the district. Fletcher is the co-chair and an active member of the Agricultural Advocacy Program of Activities Committee. Fletcher’s Supervised Agricultural Experience consists of raising and showing market hogs at the county fair.