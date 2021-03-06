Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

March 3

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the 2000 block of Hemm Road in Washington Twp. on a criminal damage report. The owner reported 15 boxes of clay pigeons were destroyed overnight.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 5000 block of West State Route 571 in Union Twp. on a theft compliant.

FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched to Upper Valley Medical Center on a possible forgery incident.

AUTO THEFT: A deputy responded to Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep on a report of a stolen vehicle.

POSSESSION: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle in the area of Big Mike’s gas station in Bethel Twp. because the license plate did not match and the vehicle only possessed one working brake light. Subsequently the driver was cited for the equipment violation, driving under suspension, fictitious plates and being in possession of suspected felony drugs and drug paraphernalia. The evidence seized will be sent to the crime lab for confirmation analysis.

POSSESSION: Chloe Young, 19, of Piqua, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

POSSESSION: Grace Williams, 19, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 4

JUVENILE COURT: Deputies were requested to help incarcerate a male juvenile at the Safety Building.

FRAUD: An Upper Valley Career Center employee reported unemployment fraud filed in their name.

FRAUD: A Staunton Twp. resident reported unemployment fraud filed in their name.

VEHICLE ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to Trojan Auto Sales in the 2100 block of South County Road 25-A, Troy, on a report that the business was having issues with a car title. The vehicle was found to have been repossessed, but not stolen.

FRAUD: A Newton Twp. resident reported unemployment fraud.