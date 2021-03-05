TROY — George E. Grooms, age 75 of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at his home. He was born on July 6, 1945 in Piqua, OH to the late Albert and Bertha (Brewer) Grooms.

Those left to cherish George’s memory include his son, Scott Grooms of Henrysville, IN; daughter, Natalie Grooms of Telluride, CO; sister, Wanda (Roger) Hirsch of Piqua, OH; and grandchildren, Tyler, Zoe, Amber, and Ashley Grooms.

George graduated from Tipp City High School to become a member of the National Guard and later went on to work in sales at Eagle Industrial Tire. George was a proud father and grandfather. He had a passion for the game of golf, won multiple championships and greatly enjoyed the friendships he made from playing. George was also an avid Ohio State Buckeye Football fan.

George belonged to the Moose Lodge #2695, Elks Lodge #833 and the Miami Shores Golf Course, all of Troy. He also enjoyed fishing, playing cards and hunting.

A visitation will be held at 11:30-1:30 on Wednesday March 10th at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home in Troy, Ohio. A family-only service will follow at Miami Memorial Park in Covington, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.