PIQUA — Deana T. Pearson, age 63, of Piqua, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Koester Pavilion. She was born July 28, 1957 to the late Forrest Orville & Betty Mae (McConnaughey) Sullivan Pearson in Troy, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by parents. She will be missed and remembered by her siblings Deborah Pearson of Piqua, Terry (Nancy) Sullivan of Hillsboro, Gary (Carolyn) Sullivan of Sarepta, LA, Butch (Sharon) Sullivan of Leavenworth, KS, Bobbi Jo (Bill) Frederick of Lufkin, TX, and Tiffany Pearson of Troy; niece and nephew Kylee Haney of Piqua and Robert Haney of Bethleham, GA, who she cared for; & Aunt Patty Scurlock of Springfield and Uncle EJ “Mac” McConnaughey of Lawton, OK.

Deana was a 1975 Tipp City High School graduate and loved bowling, playing bingo, doing word find books and attending church activities.

A memorial service to honor Deana’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Online memories of Deana may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.