EMA director gives vaccine update

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Miami County Public Health Department received its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine this week, according to Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Smith.

During his weekly update to the Board of Miami County Commissioners, Smith said 300 J&J vaccine doses were received MCPH Wednesday, and these doses are set to be administered during a clinic on March 9, 2021.

Registration for this clinic begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 5. Visit www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration to sign up.

MCPH also received 800 multi-dose Moderna vaccines this week for a clinic to be held during the week of March 8 through 13. The exact date is to be determined.

Registration for this Moderna vaccination clinic will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 8.

Upper Valley Medical Center received 1,170 Moderna doses this week, Smith said. For information about vaccine registration availability throughout the county and state, visit www.vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov. You do not need to be a resident of a county in order to be vaccinated at a locatioin within it.

Ohio has now entered into Phase 1C of the statewide vaccination program, which includes approximately 246,000 eligible Ohioans with certain occupations and with certain medical conditions not addressed in previous phases.

Those included in this phase of eligibility include workers in childcare, funeral services, law enforcement and corrections, and firefighters, as well as those with medical conditions such as type 1 diabetes, bone marrow transplant recipients, and those who are pregnant.

In addition, Phase 2 of the vaccination program has also begun. This allows eligibility for individuals age 60 and over.

Also during Thursday’s meeting:

• Commissioners authorized a software maintenance agreement and information replication agreement with Fidlar Technologies, on behalf of the county recorder, at costs not to exceed $12,500 and $8,000, respectively. The first agreement provides continued maintenance and support of the land records software system used by the recorder’s office to record documents and cashier transactions. The second agreement allows for the data, images, and information entered into the land records software to be digitally replicated and backed up off site.

• Commissioners authorized Common Pleas Court to submit applications for two grants through the Supreme Court of Ohio FY 2021 Technology Grant Fund Project. The first grant request, for $5,210, is for renovations that would be performed to an existing entryway located within the Adult Probation Department to accommodate a kiosk system for probationers. The second grant request, for $6,242.90, is for funding to be used to purchase five laptop notebook computers, two of which will be designated to each of the court’s main courtrooms, one for the pretrial services manager, and two to be utilized by the staff attorneys.

• Commissioners approved the purchase of one Caterpillar 320 Excavator, at the request of the Sanitary Engineering Department, from Ohio CAT of Troy, for a total cost of $291,395.