TROY — Timothy “Fuji” Carl Feaselman, age 61 of Troy, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at O.S.U. Hospital in Columbus, OH. He was born on February 28, 1960 in Richmond, IN to the late Carl Junior and Delores “Mama Dee” Kaye (Heath) Feaselman.

In addition to his parents, Fuji is preceded in death by his grandson, Colton Feaselman; granddaughter, Aria Layman; son, Tim Cunningham; and good friends, Doug Carver and Troy Tyra.

Those left to cherish Fuji’s memory include his significant other, Tracy Steck of Troy; sons, Carl (Tina) Feaselman of Lawrence, IN, Tyler Feaselman of Verona, OH and T.J. Steck of Washington; daughters, Ashley Macy of Troy, Lindsey (Josh) Layman of West Milton, OH and Leah Feaselman of Dayton, OH; grandchildren, Jasmine Feaselman, Michael Feaselman, Logan Macy, Alec Layman, Tommy Feaselman, Ian Layman and Ethan Layman; great grandson, Hunter Bryant; mother of his children, Denise Feaselman of Troy; and sister, Tammy “Grapes” Feaselman (Darren Brown) of Troy.

Fuji was a Veteran of the United States Army. He had many hobbies that he enjoyed including: fishing, golf, bowling leagues, spending time with his family and he loved coaching his kids sports when they were growing up. Fuji belonged to Redmen Lodge #222, Haymaker #222 ½ (P.N.C.H.), Eagles #971 and American Legion #43, all of Troy. He was well known for his business being “Tim the Tile Man” doing work in flooring/tile.

A funeral service will be held at 4 PM on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Chaplin Steve Wyke officiating. A visitation will be held from 2-3:45 PM. A Redmen Lodge service will be held at 3:45 PM followed by a Military Honor Guard Service by the Veteran’s Memorial Honor Guard of Troy at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.