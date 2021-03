ENGLEWOOD — Scott Robert Polson, age 35, of Englewood, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at his home. He was born May 21, 1985, in Troy, to his parents Steve Polson & Susan (Sowry) Swigart.

Services will be held 6 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m.EN Monday at the funeral home. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com