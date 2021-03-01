Piqua Police Department reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department:

Feb. 22

WARRANT: Otha Smith Jr., 56, of Piqua, was picked up from Sidney on a warrant for probation/parole violation.

Feb. 23

DISORDERLY: Officers responded to the report of an intoxicated male who was lying face down in the snow on the side of the road. Daniel Orndorff, 25, of Sidney, was cited with disorderly conduct and left in the care of a sober friend.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: John Shedd, 22, of Piqua, was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest.

DUI: Vehicle reportedly almost caused two accidents from county into Piqua. Driver, Summer Yamada, 39, of Covington, was found to be intoxicated and was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.